Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

