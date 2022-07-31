Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 151.3% in July

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the June 30th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,937,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,759,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,964,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,491,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,610,000 after buying an additional 2,335,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,461,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

