Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VB opened at $194.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

