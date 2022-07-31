Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.00 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008119 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 24,153,559 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

