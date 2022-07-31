Velas Market Cap Reaches $98.18 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $98.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 141.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,332,293,789 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

