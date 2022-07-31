Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,083,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $99,529,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

