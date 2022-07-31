Veritaseum Price Tops $31.72 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.72 or 0.00133814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $22,508.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

