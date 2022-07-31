Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

