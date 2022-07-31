Vexanium (VEX) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Vexanium (VEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Vexanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $30,853.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com. The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vexanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

