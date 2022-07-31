Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,013.0 days.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $20.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

