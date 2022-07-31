Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,013.0 days.
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $20.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.
About Viaplay Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viaplay Group AB (publ) (NENTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.