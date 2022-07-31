Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vince Stock Performance

VNCE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. Vince has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vince

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,990.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,649 shares of company stock worth $73,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.