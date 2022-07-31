Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $23.33 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

