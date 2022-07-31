Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $248.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

