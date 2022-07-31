Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 391,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
About Vivos
