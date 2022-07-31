Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLPNY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.40. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Voestalpine Dividend Announcement

About Voestalpine

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

