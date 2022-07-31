Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €191.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($316.33) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €137.30 ($140.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.10. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

