Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jul 31st, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNNVF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Vonovia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

