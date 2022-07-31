Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 604,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 25.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.