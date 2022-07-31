Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 604,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

