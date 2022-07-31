Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $299,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 53.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

