Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

