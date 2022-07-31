Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
