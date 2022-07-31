Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $9,281,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 508.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 352.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 52.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.