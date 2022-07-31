Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Compass Point

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Compass Point to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $952.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

