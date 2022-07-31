WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 5,416 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

