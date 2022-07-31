WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 3.93% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

