WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $10.04 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

