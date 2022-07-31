WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

