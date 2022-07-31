WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

