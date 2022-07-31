WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIG opened at $153.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

