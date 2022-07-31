WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 10,853 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

