WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 340,332 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.