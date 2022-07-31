WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,221 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.2 %

ABBV opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

