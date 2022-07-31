Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.