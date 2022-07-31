Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $475.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $500.51 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.54. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

