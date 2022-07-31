WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Up 1.5% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $302.34 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00010510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.