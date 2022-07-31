West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
