West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.