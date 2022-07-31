West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Earnings History for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.