West Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,976 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.