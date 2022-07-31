West Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,976 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

