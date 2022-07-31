West Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

