West Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,282 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

