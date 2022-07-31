West Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25.

