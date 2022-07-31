West Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IYW opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

