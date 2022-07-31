Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.13

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 38,427 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.