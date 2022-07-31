Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.13

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 38,427 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $80,861.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 20,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,921,749.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 105,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,533 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

