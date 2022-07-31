Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS WEBNF traded up 0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting 14.99. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of 12.90 and a 12-month high of 19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.62.
