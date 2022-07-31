Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WEBNF traded up 0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting 14.99. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of 12.90 and a 12-month high of 19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.62.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

