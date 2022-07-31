WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.05-$13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.05-13.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.73.

WEX stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

