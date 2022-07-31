White Pine Investment CO Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. 289,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

