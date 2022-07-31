White Pine Investment CO Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

