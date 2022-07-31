White Pine Investment CO Sells 5,244 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,603,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.9 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 94,551,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,401,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

