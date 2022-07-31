Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $101.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

