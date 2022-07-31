Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $142.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

