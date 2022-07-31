Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,153,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 232,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $223.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $199.12. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.